SIU Ends Investigation Into Woman’s Serious Injuries During Arrest By Orillia OPP

he Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injuries suffered by a 60-year-old woman during her arrest in Orillia. On February 15, 2023, the OPP went to a residence in relation to the woman who was reported to be trespassing. The woman, who was in the bathtub, did not or could not leave due to intoxication and an officer removed and arrested her. While Director Martino accepted the officer caused the woman’s right shoulder dislocation and fracture when he pulled her from the tub, there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer comported himself other than lawfully.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):