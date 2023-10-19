Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Launches Halloween For Teens Campaign

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC) is proud to announce the launch of their first-ever “Halloween for the Teens” campaign, a strategic initiative to collect items for the vulnerable teens they support during their annual Holiday Program.

In previous years, SMFC has struggled to collect enough donations for the teens supported by their Holiday Program. Determined to address the issue, they have launched the Halloween for the Teens campaign to fundraise and collect items specifically for teens in need. The donations in support of this campaign are incredibly meaningful, as many of the teens they serve are foster children or live independently from their families.

As we all know, this age group can have very distinct needs and wishes making them “tricky” to shop for. To make things easy, there are multiple ways you can support:

Make a financial contribution of $5, $10, or $25 towards the campaign.

On Halloween, hang up, hand out, or share flyers to spread the word and encourage

donations. SMFC has created two fun and spooky options for you to use! Download option 1 Download option 2

If you prefer to hold a drive or shop for items yourself, SMFC has created an Amazon wishlist of items most needed. You can use it as a guide while shopping in the

community, dropping items off at their office closest to you, or conveniently purchase

directly from the list so that the items go right to their head office!

We invite you to be part of this mission to ensure that vulnerable teenagers in our community feel supported, cared for, and remembered during the upcoming holiday season. As we all know, this can be a lonely time of year for young people who are already struggling.

For additional campaign information, please visit the Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions website.