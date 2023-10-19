Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Seeks Foster Care Providers

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is launching a new youth strategy that will enable youth with complex needs to remain in, or return to, a family-based foster home closer to their home community.

The organization is seeking compassionate and skilled professionals with specialized experience to apply to become foster care providers and open their home to a youth facing complex needs.

The goal is to meet the needs of the youth in care through a therapeutically supported parenting approach within a structured environment, where they are supported and guided by a multi-disciplinary treatment team. The youth will be supported to remain connected to, or become connected to, their family/kin/community whenever possible. Treatment services will be individualized based on the needs and agreement of the youth and the knowledge of those who know the youth best in collaboration with community partners.

It will allow youth to reside in an internal family-based care setting and remain in their home community of Simcoe Muskoka, staying connected to important relationships and supports that may already be in place.

The homes approved under the strategy are designed to create clinically informed care plans that will support the youth directly, in addition to the continued support of their care providers.

Youth will be supported by a multi-disciplinary team, consisting of Child in Care worker, Child Protection Worker, Foster Resource Worker, Child & Youth Mental Health Clinician, Respite Providers, Foster Parent Support worker and child’s family/resource person, Mobile Behaviour Treatment Team, Child and Youth Mental Health Therapists, Family Therapists, Developmental Services, One to One Support Providers and others who will be brought into the youth and family’s team as needed. The team will be available to implement and design parenting and support to address the needs of the youth.

An all-inclusive/compensation package is offered to the potential experienced foster care providers, as well as clinical support to both care providers and youth.

Are you or someone you know looking for more information or want to apply? Contact Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions now! Email bruna.figliuzzi@familyconnexions.ca or call 705-716-4664.