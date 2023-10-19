South Muskoka Hospital North Wing COVID Outbreak Declared Over

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the COVID outbreak on North Wing at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site is over.

The outbreak lasted 12 days, and in total 13 patient cases and seven staff cases were attributed to the outbreak. Visiting to North Wing has resumed in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Outbreaks are declared over when transmission is under control and no further cases are unexpectedly detected,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison.

Despite the outbreak status being lifted, there are patients who remain COVID positive or are being monitored for exposure that remain in isolation and cannot have visitors except for their essential caregiver as approved by special circumstance.

“As respiratory illness season is upon is, it’s especially important that visitors and patients wear masks at all times in the hospital to reduce the risk of infection,” says Harrison. “A reminder that visitors should always check the visiting status for their loved one at the nursing station or the by phoning the nursing team prior to visiting.”

MAHC appreciates the hard work of our teams from nursing to Infection Prevention & Control and Environmental Services to manage the outbreak.