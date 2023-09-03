Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Has Urgent Need With Holiday Program For Warehouse Space

In the spirit of giving and compassion, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is reaching out

to the community for assistance in finding a warehouse or industrial unit to host their community-focused “Holiday Program.” This vital program has been a beacon of hope for close to 20 years, in its most recent year serving over 3,000 financially vulnerable children, youth, and families across the Simcoe County and Muskoka regions during the holiday season. However, the organization faces a challenge in securing a space that matches their critical needs.

Despite tireless efforts, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions has encountered obstacles in finding a suitable space that meets their requirements. They urgently seek a warehouse/industrial unit of approximately 4,000 square feet or larger. The space must be accessible, secure, and available for the program’s duration from about mid-October to mid-January. Ideally, it should also be located within a 20-minute drive from their head office at 60 Bell Farm Road in Barrie.

As the holiday season draws near, the urgency of finding a suitable space becomes increasingly critical.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is appealing to local property owners, real estate professionals, and businesses to come forward and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. By contributing free or discounted space for the Holiday Program, you can play a pivotal role in bringing joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging to vulnerable families right in our own backyard.

The Holiday Program, a true embodiment of community solidarity, ensures that children, youth, and families facing economic hardships are not left without the warmth of the holiday season. Each year, the program provides generous and personalized packages of toys, gifts, and gift cards to those who need them most. It’s a celebration of generosity and unity that has touched countless lives and fostered asense of belonging for those who might otherwise go without.

“Our Holiday Program is a lifeline for so many families who face financial hardships during this time of year,” says Jerome Ben-Tolila, Bilingual Manager of Communications & Community Relations at Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. “It’s not just about gifts; it’s about showing these children and families that they are valued members of our community. We’re calling upon the incredible generosity of local

businesses and property owners to help us make this year’s program a reality.”

If you have or know of a warehouse or industrial unit that fits the description and could be made available, please contact Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions’ Communications & Community Relations Team at communications@familyconnexions.ca or 705-817-1140.

Let’s come together as a community to ensure that every child, youth, and family in need can experience the magic of the holidays. Your support will light up lives and create lasting memories for years to come.