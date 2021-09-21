Environment Canada says Sshowers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin late this evening or tonight and will continue through at least Wednesday night.

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Halton – Peel,

Rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with locally higher amounts in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area.

This rainfall is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west.

Rainfall warning issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Significant rainfall expected tonight through Wednesday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin this evening and will continue through at least Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with locally higher amounts in excess of 75 mm in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.