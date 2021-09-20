Wildland Fire Reported East Of Six Mile Lake

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region as of Monday afternoon. .

Parry Sound 13 is being held at 0.4 of a hectare and is located east of Six Mile Lake.

There are currently four active fires across the region. Two fires are being observed, one fire is under control and one fire is being held.

The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across most of the Northeast with the far north showing a low to moderate hazard.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

Fire numbers and online information