Significant rainfall expected to begin Tuesday evening. Rain will last into Wednesday and may continue in some areas through Wednesday night as well.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Beginning Tuesday evening, lasting into Wednesday and possibly continuing until Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm possible by Wednesday morning. Areas with prolonged rainfall could see 70 to 100 mm by Thursday morning.

There is still considerable uncertainty and variability in the forecast model guidance with both the location of the heaviest rain and the duration of the rainfall event.