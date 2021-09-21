Two People Accused Of Defrauding Ontario Government Of Millions Facing Charges

The OPP have charged two people from Toronto following an investigation into allegations of fraud relating to the Ministry of Education’s Support for Families Program.

In August of 2020, the OPP received a referral from the Ministry of Education in relation to recent allegations of fraud relating to the Support for Families Program.

This program was created by the Ontario government and intended to offset the financial burden experienced by families with children at home due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

OPP investigators have been involved in a yearlong criminal investigation of the accused and their activities.

The size and scope of this fraud was significantly more complex than first identified.

On September 18, 2021, the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch arrested and charged the following individuals:

Sanjay Madan, a 56 year old former Ontario Public Service employee, from Toronto with:

Breach of Trust, (x 2)

Fraud over $5000.00

Money Laundering

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

He was held in custody will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, 60 Queen St. West, Toronto on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Shalini Madan, a 52 year old former Ontario Public Service employee, from Toronto with:

Money Laundering

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 60 Queen St. West, Toronto on November 10, 2021.