Deceased Identified Following Plane Crash In Joly Township

The Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to an airplane crash near the Sundridge South River Airpark.

The incident happened At 3 p.m. on September 16, 2021,

The two occupants inside the aircraft that died as a result of the crash have been identified as Susan Begg, 73 years-of-age, of Ottawa Ontario and Dewi Livingstone, 45 years-of- age, of Niagara on the Lake Ontario.

The OPP was assisted in the investigation by Canadian Forces Base Trenton Search and Rescue, South River/Machar Fire Department, Sundridge/Strong/Joly Fire Department, Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and members of the public.

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment Criminal Investigation Unit of the OPP continues the investigation along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).