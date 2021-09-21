“We Started Jumping Up And Down” Orillia Resident Wins $100,000

Susan Hill of Orillia is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER.

Susan, a 57-year-old mother of three and grandmother of four, said the INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER ticket always catches her eye. “At first I thought I won $100 because I didn’t have my glasses on,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

“It was my son who said, ‘No, it’s $100,000!’ We started jumping up and down – we were thrilled!”

Susan plans to bring her grandchildren to Great Wolf Lodge, pay off her vehicle and travel to Mexico next year with her sister. “It feels fantastic!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia.