Fairvern Nursing Home Redevelopment To Move Forward

District Council passed a resolution at its September 20, 2021 meeting to move forward with the redevelopment of the Fairvern Nursing Home on donated lands on Centre Street in Huntsville. Redevelopment of Fairvern into an expanded 160-bed long-term care home continues to progress, and work to finalize the agreement to receive the donated property is underway.

“On behalf of District Council, we are so very pleased to be moving forward with the donated land on Centre Street, which is an important next step in the redevelopment of Fairvern,” said District Chair John Klinck. “After careful assessment of the proposed donated site and comparison to other properties available for the project, we are confident this future site will meet the expanded needs of the larger resident home in the most cost-effective manner.”

“We would like to thank the Cockwell and Doughty families for this generous donation that will support the much-needed expansion of long-term care in our community,” said Town of Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano. “The Town and the District are excited to be moving onto the next phase of redevelopment.”

“Since the 1980’s, the Fairvern Nursing Home has provided critical services to the residents of Huntsville and surrounding areas, and we recently learned that the District was in need of a new site for the expansion of this facility,” said Claude Doughty, representative of the donors and former Mayor of the Town of Huntsville. “The Cockwell and Doughty families are pleased to provide a five-acre serviced property on Centre Street that can accommodate the needs of the expanded long-term care facility and to help sustain the future of Fairvern for many more decades to come.”

Next Steps

The next steps in the development of the Centre Street property may include planning approvals (such as a site plan agreement) as well as the update of supporting studies.

It is anticipated that the tender for construction will take place next fall, with construction starting in 2023 and completion in early 2025.

Current Fairvern Operations

The District and the Fairvern Board of Directors continue to work together to transition operations of the home to the District. They are committed to ensuring the best possible quality of care for residents at the current site until redevelopment is complete.

There are a number of projects underway to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the current home until the new home is completed.

Community Information Session