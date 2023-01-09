Significant Amount Of Money Found At A Bracebridge Bank

Back on September 5, 2022 a member of the public attended a bank in Bracebridge and while conducting their business located a significant amount of money.

The finder brought the money to the Bracebridge OPP detachment in the hopes that someone would have reported losing it. Investigative avenues have been exhausted and the owner of the money has not yet been located.

If you think this may be your money, please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and be prepared to describe the money and its condition.