Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired And Speeding

On January 7, 2023 just after 5 p.m. a member of the OPP Central Region Traffic team was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop near Doe Lake Road.

Subsequent to an investigation into the traffic violation, police arrested and charged 70 year-old Raymond Quance of Bracebridge, ON with Operation While Impaired -Over 80 and speeding.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on January 31, 2023 to answer to his charges.