Muskoka Lakes Resident Takes Off During Traffic Stop At RIDE Check

Back on the 9th of December 2022 just after 11:15 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE Program on Medora St at Ferndale Rd in the Township of Muskoka Lakes when a vehicle approached and stopped to speak with officers as directed. T

he officer requested the driver to pull to the side while he conducted further investigation into his ability to drive and the driver fled the area causing officers to take action to avoid the vehicle.

Officers continued their investigation into the incident and on January 6, 2023 arrested and charged 34 year-old Alex Vanderjagt of Muskoka Lakes Twp with Dangerous Driving, Obstruct Peace Officer and Fail to Stop for Police.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on February 7, 2023 to answer to his charges.