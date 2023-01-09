Freezing Drizzle Advisory For Muskoka, Parry Sound, Haliburton

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Hazard:

Freezing drizzle.

Timing:

Ending late this afternoon or early this evening.

Impacts:

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Current details:

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Hazard:

Freezing drizzle.

Timing:

Ending overnight or early Tuesday morning.

Impacts:

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.