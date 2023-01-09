The OPP has arrested 27-year-old Michael Ashawasega on the Henvey Inlet First Nation, approximately 85 kilometers north of Parry Sound.

The public safety advisory, shelter in a place of safety, has been revoked.

On January 8, 2023 at approximately 5:00 p.m. members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP responded to a disturbance on the Henvey Inlet First Nation. A person fled the scene. Additional resources including Critical Incident Command, Aviation Services (Helicopter Section), Tactical and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Provincial Liaison Team, and the Detachment Crime Unit assisted.

The accused is in police custody for criminal charges including firearms related charges.

Previous story:

The OPP is currently investigating an occurrence involving 27-year-old Michael Ashawasega who is believed to be an armed and dangerous person, on the Henvey First Nation, approximately 85 kilometers north of Parry Sound.

The OPP is requesting that members of the public stay away from the area. If you are already in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice.

If you have any information regarding the location of Michael Ashawasega, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.