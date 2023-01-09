Located – OPP Searching For Missing Female In Midland

Investigators have located the missing person at a Russell Street Midland address safe and secure at approximately 11:30 a.m. January 9, 2023. Officers wish to thank those members of the community and media who assisted in this successful search.

A reported 50-year-old female is missing and police are currently searching for her after being last observed leaving her Lindsay Street, Midland home at 8 a.m. December 9, 2022.

The missing person is Nicole Kloeg and is described as being a white female, 50 years old, 5′ 2″ tall, thin build, dark coloured hair, wearing a Tee shirt with purple strips and black leggings. See attached photo.

Investigators are being assisted in their search for the missing person by members of the OPP Central Region Canine Unit and Aviation Services of OPP General Headquarters.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted in the early hours of December 9, 2022, by family reporting her missing with concerns for her safety. She should not be approached if located and anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca