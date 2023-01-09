OPP Investigating Death Of A Child In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death on Brown Street in Gravenhurst.

On January 5, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a call for a two-year-old child who had suffered significant injuries. The child was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries on January 7, 2023.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

There is no threat to public safety. The investigation is complex and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).