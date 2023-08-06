Shelby’s Chipwagon In Gravenhurst Re-Opens Sunday After Break And Enter

Shelby’s Chipwagon located at 191 Sharpe Street East in Gravenhurst will re-open to the public on Sunday at 11 a.m., after a break and enter.

The business reported that on Friday night unknown suspect(s) broke the glass and entered the business. Once inside the suspect(s) stole hamburgers and chips and caused damaged to the equipment.

The business was closed on Saturday for clean up and repairs.

A Bracebridge scenes of crime officer attended the business to gather evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.