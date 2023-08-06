Tickets Now Available For Township Of Tiny’s Annual Farm Crawl

The Township of Tiny is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of Tiny’s

Farm Crawl, an annual event that celebrates the richness of our region’s agricultural heritage. On Saturday, August 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., residents and visitors will have the opportunity to embark on a picturesque tour of the area while directly supporting local farmers and growers.

The Farm Crawl allows attendees to enjoy the beauty of North Simcoe and learn about the vital role of local food. Participants will have the privilege of visiting four local farm locations:

• Rice Family Farm (Agricultural)

• Monpiero Farms (Agriculture and Poultry)

• Celtic Roots Farm (Equestrian)

• Windlee Farms (Maple Syrup)

Tickets for the Farm Crawl are $70. This all-inclusive ticket grants access to all four farm locations, convenient bus transportation between each site, and sampler stations prepared by local chefs from Fresh Baked Consulting, featuring tasty creations made from locally sourced produce. Resident registration for permanent and seasonal taxpayers is now open. General registration will be opened on Monday, August 14 at 12:00 p.m. Details about the bus transportation will be provided to

ticketholders directly.

“Tiny’s Farm Crawl offers a wonderful opportunity to showcase the agricultural treasures of our community and connect our residents and visitors with the hardworking local farmers who play a vital role in our region’s prosperity,” said Mayor David Evans. “I encourage everyone to join us for this special occasion as we come together to support our local economy and savour the best our township has to offer.”

For details about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.tiny.ca/events/farm-crawl-2023.