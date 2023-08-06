Driver Charged For Going 170 km/h On Highway 26

The Collingwood Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested an individual for impaired driving offences for the second time within the last 90 days.

On August 6, 2023, at approximately 1:56 a.m. Collingwood OPP stopped a driver who was travelling at 170 km/h on Highway 26 near Fairgrounds Road. The driver was arrested for stunt driving and upon further investigation found to be impaired. The 26-year-old from Barrie was also serving an ADLS suspension as result of impaired offences from May 2023.

As result the 26-year-old driver from Barrie ended up with 7 total charges including operation while impaired, stunt driving and driving while under suspension. The individual is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on September 26, 2023.