Share Your Thoughts On The Windermere Village Playground

The Township is excited to announce that in partnership with the Windermere Community a new playground will be installed at the Windermere Village Hall Park and we want to hear your ideas to help guide the design! This project page will be used to get collect input on what you would like to see in the park.

“Parks are important for establishing and maintaining the quality of life of Muskoka Lakes residents, the identity of the community, and fostering healthy lifestyles, and environments,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “Whether you are a casual park user, someone that frequents parks to unwind and play, or are just interested in the future of Muskoka Lakes parks, we want to hear from you!”

Improvements to the overall space will include a new playground, additional seating, landscaping, etc. The project costs will be funded by donations raised from the community, and matched by Council approved budget funds.

We are looking for community participation to provide feedback and insight. Your input will help guide us to plan the right play equipment for your neighbourhood. Some of the considerations that are included through the design process include theme, layout, inclusivity and making the play equipment fun for a wide range of abilities, as well as specific comments from community members.

To share your thoughts, learn more about the project or how to donate, visit: www.engagemuskokalakes.ca/windermere-village-playground.