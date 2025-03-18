Huntsville Spring Freshet Update – March 18, 2025

As a result of recent rain and warmer temperatures, the Town of Huntsville is anticipating an increase in water levels over the next 72 hours. The Town of Huntsville will monitor conditions daily and continue to provide updates and resources as required.

Low-lying areas, Rivercove and the downtown core are advised to monitor conditions and prepare accordingly as water starts to make its way through the watershed.

Updates as of March 18, 2025:

There is potential for flooding in downtown

Some Huntsville roads may experience flooding due to frozen culverts

Residents are advised to anticipate road closures and obey all posted signage

The community is asked to follow Huntsville.ca for more information as conditions continue to evolve.