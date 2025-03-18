OPP Help Mother And New Born Baby On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Were called to the side of Highway 12 in Ramara Township to help a mother in labour.

Orillia OPP were contacted shortly after 3:00 a.m. on March 18, 2025, for a mother being taken to a local area hospital in labour. The trip to the hospital did not go as planned when the mother began giving birth to the child in the vehicle. Officers arrived on scene to a beautiful healthy baby girl having been born. Officers stayed with the family to ensure the safety of mother and child along with the Township of Ramara Fire department until the Township of Ramara EMS and Simcoe Paramedics could arrive to provide the safe transport of mom and baby to a local hospital. Both Mother and Baby were in good spirits.

The OPP would like to welcome Baby Raven to the world and Congratulate Xiaoxue CHEN (Mom) and Pablo PETRACO (Dad) and Wolf (Brother) on the safe arrival of their new bundle of joy.