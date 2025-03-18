Male Taken To Hospital After Being Electrocuted In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an incident that resulted in life-threatening injuries to one person.

On March 17, 2025 at 5:38 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst Fire Department were dispatched to an escalating incident in a parking lot at 5 Pineridge Gate in the town of Gravenhurst. Witnesses reported that a male party was in the parking lot, had become escalated and caused significant damage to more than one vehicle in the lot. The man then moved to the rear of the parking lot and was able to access a fenced area containing high voltage equipment and while causing damage to the equipment inside, was electrocuted. Due to the complexity of the situation and present risks, accessing the area to apply medical care was tedious.

The male party was soon transported to hospital with significant and life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and the individual is not yet identified. He is described as a white male between 20 – 30 years of age and was wearing a red and black crew neck sweatshirt and red track pants.

A town-wide power outage was required for safety.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have information or video surveillance to call police with any helpful information. If you have information on these events, please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.