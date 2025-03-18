Alliance Families Become Digital Detectives, Learn Online Safety

Students and families of Alliance Public School recently had the opportunity to become digital detectives, thanks to a unique event presented by Science North.

Students in Grades 1 through 6 learned about essential skills of online safety, spotting misinformation and disinformation and understanding artificial intelligence (AI) while solving fun, interactive puzzles, gathering clues and cracking mysteries.

Parents also had a chance to get in on the fun during an evening parent engagement event, which saw approximately 75 people in attendance.

Alliance Principal Kyla Kadlec said the primary goal of the evening event, which was planned and coordinated by the Chair of the Alliance school advisory committee, Stephanie Bergman, was to foster stronger connections among families within the school community.

“The event aims to create opportunities for parents and children to bond, share experiences, and build lasting relationships by bringing families together in a relaxed and engaging environment,” Kadlec said. “This sense of community is essential for creating a supportive and inclusive school environment.

“Another key objective is to boost parent engagement in their children’s education. The event offers a platform for parents to connect with staff and other parents, gaining insights into the school’s programs and initiatives,” Kadlec said. “Engaged parents are more likely to participate in their children’s academic journey, which can result in better educational outcomes and a more collaborative school community.”

Students and families tested their visual skills by identifying the AI image in a collection of pictures. They were encouraged to look for the clues that help distinguish what is real and what is impossible. They also learned about digital footprints and explored how personal details can be collected, who has access to them and how to protect your privacy online. Attendees explored how AI can assist in creative processes and the challenges it brings such as errors, originality and ethics.

Science North ‘Blue Coat’ presenters Emily Walker and Charlie Leclaire, who created the Digital Detectives program, have been travelling to schools across Ontario every week since October.

“It’s all about teaching children to be cautious of the things they see and what they do online,” Walker said. “It helps them be a little bit more confident online, especially in this dangerous world with AI all over the place.”

Principal Kadlec said families were appreciative that the school takes the time to organize events such as this to bring families and students together. “They enjoyed the evening and had fun learning alongside their children. They found the activities interesting; parents supported their child’s curiosity and willingness to solve the problem tasks laid out by Science North. Students enjoyed their time, were very engaged and loved the snacks and treats too.”

Alliance student Braelynn loved the presentation and activities.

“It was so much fun. Now I thought of a new password for my phone and stuff. I didn’t know that AI goes on the internet and searches all this stuff, and takes the information and gives it to you. I’m going to be more safe on the internet now,” Braelynn said.

Fellow student Easton agreed. “It was really fun. I really liked how you had to figure out what is AI-generated and what’s not.” Easton said. “I’m probably going to be more safe online now and stay away from AI for now”

Learning about technology, digital safety, and AI continues at Alliance outside of the Science North event.

“Digital literacy is essential to the 21st-century learner. Using modern tools such as laptops, the internet, and AI effectively accelerates and facilitates learning. In class, we discuss the importance of using these tools responsibly and ethically,” Grade 5/6 teacher Zachary St-Louis said. “The next generation of students must be comfortable using AI tools and websites while citing and attributing credit to appropriate sources. These tools are accessible to all learners, and when used wisely, are powerful and meaningful ways to enhance learning at school and beyond.”