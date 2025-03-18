Canadians Score With New Tim Hortons 3 Meat Hat-Trick Flatbread Pizza And Tims Garlic Bread

Tim Hortons is adding a new Flatbread Pizza to its starting line with the 3 Meat Hat-Trick Flatbread Pizza, available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

Like all Tims Flatbread Pizzas, the new 3 Meat Hat-Trick flavour is served hot and fresh from the oven. The 3 Meat Hat-Trick features sliced bacon, pepperoni & sausage crumble, a delicious blend of mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese, and vine-ripened tomato sauce on a roasted garlic flatbread.

Also available now is new Tims Garlic Bread. Pair any Flatbread Pizza, Loaded Wrap, Bowl or sandwich for lunch or dinner with Tims Garlic Bread, featuring shredded mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese, garlic oil sauce, Italian seasoning topping and garlic pull apart bread.

“Canadians love choosing Tims Flatbread Pizzas for lunch and dinner as a delicious, quick and affordable meal,” says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. “We can’t wait for guests to try our new 3 Meat Hat-Trick Flatbread, it packs a flavourful punch and makes for an all-around delicious meal when you pair it with our new cheesy, pull apart Garlic Bread and a refreshing Quencher beverage.”