Bracebridge Opens Nominations For 2025 Community Recognition Awards

The Town of Bracebridge is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Community Recognition Awards. This annual program celebrates individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to the community through service, arts, culture, sports, and more. Nominations will be accepted until Tuesday, May 20. The program features two categories:
Community Service Awards
- Good Citizenship
- Volunteer Service
- Volunteer Achievement
- Young Volunteer Award
- Award of Merit
- Senior of the Year
- Senior Achievement
- Accessibility
- Community Arts and Culture
- Community Heritage
Community Sport Awards
- Athlete of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Baseball Wall of Fame (Player, Coach/Official, Fan/Supporter, Builder/Sponsor)
These awards are an opportunity to highlight the unsung heroes of Bracebridge, from volunteers to athletes, and to honor their positive impact on the community. Nominations can be submitted by friends, family members, colleagues, or as self-nominations. Individuals or groups may also be nominated for multiple categories.
For more information, including detailed award criteria and nomination instructions, visit bracebridge.ca/communityrecognition. Completed nomination forms can be emailed to Katie Gruetzner, Wellness and Aquatics Coordinator, or dropped off in-person to the Bracebridge Sportsplex.