Bracebridge Opens Nominations For 2025 Community Recognition Awards

The Town of Bracebridge is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Community Recognition Awards. This annual program celebrates individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to the community through service, arts, culture, sports, and more. Nominations will be accepted until Tuesday, May 20. The program features two categories:

Community Service Awards

Good Citizenship

Volunteer Service

Volunteer Achievement

Young Volunteer Award

Award of Merit

Senior of the Year

Senior Achievement

Accessibility

Community Arts and Culture

Community Heritage

Community Sport Awards

Athlete of the Year

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Baseball Wall of Fame (Player, Coach/Official, Fan/Supporter, Builder/Sponsor)

These awards are an opportunity to highlight the unsung heroes of Bracebridge, from volunteers to athletes, and to honor their positive impact on the community. Nominations can be submitted by friends, family members, colleagues, or as self-nominations. Individuals or groups may also be nominated for multiple categories.

For more information, including detailed award criteria and nomination instructions, visit bracebridge.ca/communityrecognition. Completed nomination forms can be emailed to Katie Gruetzner, Wellness and Aquatics Coordinator, or dropped off in-person to the Bracebridge Sportsplex.