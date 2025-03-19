Keen Eyed OPP Officer Makes Vehicle Stop Resulting In Drug Seizure And Vehicle Impound

An early morning vehicle stop on Simcoe County Road 6 Tiny Township by a keen eyed member of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP has resulted in a drug seizure and vehicle impound and a load of charges for a Tiny Township resident.

Near 2:38 a.m. March 17, 2025, outside of Wyevale, the officer conducted a vehicle stop of a white Jeep for a traffic violation and upon speaking with the driver an identity investigation was commenced leading to further roadside investigation resulting in the seizure of open liquor and a quantity of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation 42 year old Nelson Robert Laramey has been charged with the following offences;

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

And Further With:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

And the Following Provincial Offences:

Drive motor vehicle while suspended x2

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Fail to provide permit – motor vehicle

Fail to provide insurance card

Improper mud guards

Operate motor vehicle with open liquor readily available to driver

The accused was served notice to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 1, 2025 and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.The accused was then turned over to OPP officers at another detachment who held a number of warrants for his arrest.

The OPP conducts RIDE spot checks 24 hours a day, seven days a week all throughout the year. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. Enforcement and education is essential to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways.