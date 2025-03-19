Measles Case Confirmed In Simcoe Muskoka, Health Unit Says

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has received confirmation that an unvaccinated resident of Simcoe Muskoka has tested positive for measles.

Individuals who were present at the following locations during the listed times may have been exposed to measles:

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – 10:55 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.:

Huronia Urgent Care Clinic (480 Huronia Road, Barrie)

Georgian Radiology at Huronia Urgent Care Clinic (480 Huronia Road, Barrie)

Eagle Ridge Pharmacy (480 Huronia Road, Barrie)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will be calling anyone who had booked appointments at Huronia Urgent Care Clinic or Georgian Radiology at above-mentioned locations during those specified times.

Additionally, anyone who visited the Eagle Ridge Pharmacy between 10:55 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 12, 2025 may have been exposed to measles and are asked to call us at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health unit advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus to do the following:

Monitor for signs and symptoms of measles which begin 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Even individuals who are up to date with the measles vaccine should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms of measles include: Fever, runny nose, cough Drowsiness, and red eyes Small white spots appear on the inside of the mouth and throat but are not always present. Three to seven days after symptoms start, a red, blotchy rash typically appears on the face and then spreads down the body. One can be infectious 4 days prior and 4 days after onset of rash.



Confirm that you and your family members have two doses of measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV); those born before 1970 would likely have had measles illness as a child and are protected. Those not protected against measles with these measures should contact their health care provider regarding vaccination.

If you develop symptoms: Isolate immediately by staying home (do not go to school or work) and avoid contact with others. Call before going to going to a clinic or hospital, so they can prepare for your arrival to prevent the virus from spreading to others. Wear a well-fitting, high-quality face mask when seeking medical care.



Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads very easily through airborne transmission. The measles virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

“Measles is a serious and highly transmittable infection that can cause life-long complications,” says Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of heath. “Vaccination against measles is the most effective preventive measure we have available, with the risk of measles to those who are vaccinated with two doses being very low, and in the rare case when it does occur among a vaccinated individual, it tends to reduce the severity of symptoms.”

People who do get sick usually recover without treatment, but measles can be more severe for infants, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems. Possible complications include middle ear infections, pneumonia, diarrhea, or encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and occasionally death in the very young.

The health unit is advising individuals and families to ensure they are up to date with their measles vaccines and to remain watchful for symptoms even if vaccinated against measles.

For more information about measles, please visit smdhu.org/measles or call 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.