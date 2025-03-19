Flood Watch Bulletin Issued By MNR

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR)– Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is

advising area residents that a Flood Watch bulletin is in effect in portions of the District until Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Muskoka and County of Haliburton, within the area of the Black River and Severn River watersheds, and Sparrow Lake. Residents on Sparrow Lake should expect water levels to continue to increase, the potential for flooding exists.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed

conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions may develop throughout the area and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions, regularly

check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams.

