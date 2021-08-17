Shake The Lake – Charity Benefit Event In Bala This September

We are proud to announce ‘Shake The Lake – Charity Benefit’ which is poised to be an exciting and memorable community entertainment event, taking place in the heart of Muskoka at Bush’s Watersports Park in Bala, Ontario from September 1-5, 2021.

The first year 5 day outdoor charity benefit will feature Canada’s finest Juno award winning Rock & Roll, Funk, Tribute and Folk artists including Monster Truck, My Son The Hurricane, CBC’s DJ Odario Williams, Zed (Canada’s Led Zeppelin Experience), Terra Lightfoot and many more; hosted by comedian Eric Johnston.

The event not only will focus on music, as they are proud to be including workshops, vendors, and a food + beverage village to showcase local businesses that align with the festival’s goal of putting together a fun and unforgettable experience for the community.

A pillar of the Muskoka community and owner of Bush’s Watersports Park, Ryan Bush was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A committee of organizers have come together to create an incredible 5 day charity benefit event to raise awareness and funds in his honour. At this time we invite the community to show their support for Ryan Bush and his family at Shake The Lake, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Gord Downie Sunnybrook and the Downie Wenjack Foundations + to support local school music programs etc.

Shake The Lake event coordinators are Hindsight Productions LTD. The team at Hindsight Productions believes in the ‘Support Local’ initiative and are inviting the township and a wide variety of sponsors, vendors, artists to participate in the benefit.

Shake The Lake will be following safety precautions and best practices according to the Provincial and Federal Health Guideline regarding COVID-19. Shake The Lake aims to provide a safe and inclusive event where patrons, talent, staff and volunteers all have the necessary resources in place to create a comfortable experience, while respecting the local Muskoka community.

Weekend passes starting at $199 and single day tickets will go on-sale Tuesday August 17, 2021 at 10AM from local Bala businesses and online here: https://shakethelake.live

Wednesday September 1, 2021: Community welcome gathering where admittance is by donation, featuring a waterski/wakeboard show, local entertainment & a localized silent auction paired with an evening of comedy from Jeff Leeson and Eric Johnston.

Thursday September 2, 2021: Rock & Roll concert featuring Monster Truck, Crown Lands + special guests

Friday September 3: DJ & Funk party featuring DJ Alister Johnson & Odario Williams, My Son The Hurricane, KC Roberts & The Live Revolution, The Pick Brothers Band.

Saturday September 4: Tribute concert featuring Zed (Canada’s Led Zeppelin Experience), Full Petty Fever (Canada’s Tom Petty Tribute), Jeff Young and the Muskoka Road Band.

Sunday September 5: Folk jamboree featuring Terra Lightfoot, Spencer Burton, Cory James Mitchell Band, The Honeyrunners + more.

Click Here for the event website.

If you own a business and would like to participate as a vendor or donate an item for our Silent Auction (taking place on Wednesday September 1, 2021) please email us no later than August 28, 2021.

Please send your prize info to: shakethelake2021@gmail.com