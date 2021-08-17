Orillia OPP Find Impaired Driver On Old Barrie Road

Orillia OPP say they have arrested a driver for impaired driving in the City of Orillia.

On August 14, 2021, shortly after 5 a.m., officers conducted an impaired driving investigation after a vehicle stop on Old Barrie Road East, City of Orillia. The male driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

OPP ave charged 38-year-old Kyle Courtin of Mississauga with Operation while impaired – alcohol and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus_

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on September 14, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.