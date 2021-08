Details are limited, but here is what we know.

On August 17, 2021, shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to the report of a deceased person in a wooded area in the City of Orillia.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is assisting with this ongoing investigation. There is no risk to the safety of the public.

Further information will be released pending a post mortem examination, which will be conducted at a later date.