If you missed out last time, do not miss out this time.

Join SWS Boatworks (located at 3 Lock Street, Port Carling, Lake Rosseau) for Boat In Movie Night this Saturday Aug 21st at 7:30pm Featuring Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Live Music & Flyboard show start at 7:30pm. Movie starts at 8:30pm!

No boat? No problem! Bring a lawn chair and blanket and watch from the docks.