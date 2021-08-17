Two Impaired Driving Charges From Orillia OPP

Members of the Orillia OPP have arrested two drivers, in separate incidents, for impaired driving.

On August 15, 2021, shortly after 12:00 a.m., officers conducted an impaired driving investigation after a motor vehicle stop on Atherley Road, City of Orillia. The male driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, Arulkumaran Logeswaran, age 23, of Woodbridge, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released is set to appear on September 7, 2021, in Orillia Court.

That same day, shortly before 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Soules Road, Township of Severn. Upon arrival, officers located the damaged vehicle, but did not locate the driver. Officers conducted an investigation and search, whereby the driver was located a short distance away. An impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Robin Titcombe, age 38, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 31, 2021, in Orillia Court.