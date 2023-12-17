Severn Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a female driver with impaired operation related charges.

On December 15, 2023, at about 9:45 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a minor two vehicle collision on Mississaga St E in the City of Orillia. Upon arrival at the scene officers observed the driver of one of the involved vehicles to be impaired by alcohol. The investigation resulted in the arrest of this driver.

As a result, Jillian HEPINSTALL, 22-years-old, from Severn has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Refuse to comply with demand

Novice driver refuse to provide breath sample

Having care and control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges, her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.