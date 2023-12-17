Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On County Road 16

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation related charges.

On December 16, 2023, at about 12:40 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP, Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe of County Paramedics and Severn Fire responded to single motor vehicle collision on County Road 16 in the township of Severn. The vehicle involved was described to be on its side with a single occupant. Police, Fire and Ambulance arrived on scene to assess the driver and investigate the collision. As a result of the investigation police arrested the driver as it was determined that he was impaired. While under arrest he was transported to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries.

As a result, David Twigg, 28-years-old, from Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Refuse to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.