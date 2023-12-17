Feds Want To Create Jobs And Grow Businesses In Bruce Grey, Orillia, Barrie

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in people, their potential and all the possibilities they create across southern Ontario. As part of this commitment, in 2023, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) invested more than $190 million to support more than 70 businesses and organizations, protecting an estimated 4,000 jobs. In Windsor, London, Chatham, Sarnia, Barrie, Orillia, Owen Sound and surrounding regions, FedDev Ontario invested more than $25 million in 11 projects, creating and maintaining an estimated 300 jobs in the region.

For example, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, announced a $200,000-investment for Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) to help 120 companies participate in the growing EV market. This was one of three pilot investments, including investments in London and Niagara, to help drive growth of the EV sector.

In 2023, FedDev Ontario invested nearly $16 million in 8 clean growth and EV projects. Through these and other FedDev Ontario investments, the Government of Canada is demonstrating its commitment to net-zero emissions and supporting local manufacturers as they adopt more sustainable processes and technologies and create good jobs for Canadians.

In addition, with a FedDev Ontario investment of over $1.6 million, two Indigenous-led businesses, eSupply Canada and Biskane Inc., are growing their companies, leading to new jobs and supporting inclusive economic prosperity. Understanding the important role Indigenous businesses and communities play in strengthening our economy, the Agency has a dedicated team and resources to help guide Indigenous-owned businesses and organizations in southern Ontario on programming and services available to them.

A FedDev Ontario investment of $375,000 in Cedar Valley Selections Inc. (Cedar Valley), a family-owned manufacturer of ready-to-eat salad dressings and pita chips, supported the Oldcastle-based company in buying new equipment to improve production capacity and meet the demand for its ready-to-make foods. The project is also helping Cedar Valley to move into the U.S. market and boost local supply chain.

FedDev Ontario continues to work with industry and community leaders, workers, entrepreneurs, and organizations across the region to support them as they grow and thrive. This year, FedDev Ontario launched a new, easy-to-use application process that makes applying for funding easier and more predictable for clients.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations can now apply for funding under the Tourism Growth Program in southern Ontario to develop local tourism products and experiences to attract visitors to the region. The first round of applications is now open until February 29, 2024. A second round will open in the summer.

The Agency continues to support inclusive economic growth for the region, investing over $60 million in 35 projects led by underrepresented groups, creating and maintaining an estimated 1,400 jobs in 2023. Helping our underrepresented groups achieve their goals will unlock unlimited potential for Canada’s economy and Canadians as a whole. A strong, diverse economy and a better future for all Canadians is a priority for the Government of Canada.

“Over the past year, our government has made it our priority to support businesses and workers in southern Ontario so they can grow and succeed. This year, in southwestern Ontario more than $25 million in FedDev Ontario investments have been made to support 11 businesses and organizations, which have protected an estimated 300+ jobs in southwestern Ontario and Bruce Grey Simcoe regions. We know that people are our strength. We will continue to make strategic investments that will lead to economic growth by supporting our great entrepreneurs.”