Rotary People Of Action Huntsville Makes A $1500 Contribution To Food4Kids Muskoka

Rotary People of Action Huntsville, a dynamic, boots on the ground community service organization, is proud to announce a generous donation of $1500 to Food4Kids Muskoka. This contribution is a testament to Rotary’s commitment to making a positive impact on the well-being of children in the community.

Food4Kids Muskoka, under the dedicated leadership of Sara Thatcher, is a non-profit

organization focused on alleviating food insecurity among children impacted by the

rising costs of housing and food. The organization operates on a unique program model

that emphasizes three key areas:

Healthy Food Packages: The food provided in the packages is carefully curated to

ensure nutritional value, promoting the overall health and well-being of the children.

Individualized Support: Each child in a household receives their own food package, a

crucial step to ensure that every child in need is nourished and cared for. Non-Stigmatizing Distribution: Food4Kids Muskoka places great importance on ensuring a non-stigmatizing process for distributing food packages to participants, recognizing the sensitivity of the issue and the dignity of the families involved.

Sara Thatcher, Chair of Food4Kids Muskoka, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Food4Kids Muskoka is so very grateful to receive a $1500 contribution from Rotary People of Action Huntsville! With their generous support, we can continue feeding kids in our community who are impacted by the rising costs of housing and food. The Rotary People of Action Huntsville club heard our request for help to meet the needs of kids dealing with food insecurity and jumped into ACTION! Their incredible passion for helping the community is inspiring, and we are grateful for their participation in our charity from decorating SMILE cookies, to donating funds and encouraging others to make a difference in Muskoka! We are so thankful to all of their members!”

Rotarian Kylie Hammond, who brought Sarah and Kristie from Food4Kids to a Rotary

meeting to speak, emphasized the significance of the initiative, saying, “As Rotarians,

we are always looking for opportunities to provide service. I saw the importance of the

Food4Kids message and the impact this charity has brought to Huntsville. Sarah,

Kristie, and all of the volunteers spend countless hours each week ensuring children

facing food insecurity not only receive food but healthy foods. Nutrition impacts a child’s

physical growth, brain development, and cognitive development – every child should

have access to fresh food.”

This collaboration between Rotary People of Action Huntsville and Food4Kids Muskoka

exemplifies the power of community-driven initiatives. By addressing the immediate

needs of children facing food insecurity, Rotary continues to be a beacon of hope and

support in Huntsville.