Projects In McKellar, Port McNicoll, Sundridge Receive Funding

It’s an early Christmas for Ontario communities throughout ‘Commonwell Country;’ (the smaller places and wide-open spaces of Eastern, Central and Western Ontario that The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group serves.

Now in its third year, the Commonwell’s L.E.A.F. (Learning and Engagement Accelerator Fund) program was created with a passion to enable local programs and projects in Ontario that support learning on a local level.

L.E.A.F. Grants range between $10,000 and $50,000. For 2023, The Commonwell will invest $350,000.00 into exceptional, community-led initiatives that foster learning and build strong communities for future generations.

The initiative received 70 applications and saw 2.7 million in funding requested. Over half of the applications requested the grant maximum, with the average being $40,000, up by 22% over the last year. This demonstrates the value of supporting our community programs and that these initiatives are struggling more than ever.

“Beyond being a locally focussed insurer, The Commonwell is committed to investing in the growth and resiliency of small communities,” said Tim Shauf, President and CEO. “As a member-based mutual insurance company we have a proud heritage of giving back.”

The local insurer has announced 11 community projects that will be funded by their $350,000 annual Learning and Engagement Accelerator Fund (L.E.A.F.)

Community Supported Selected Project Almonte Ginawaydaganuc Academy Building Regenerative Futures Brussels Cranbrook Community Centre Revival Lanark Expanding and Enhancing Stem Education in Lanark Highlands Public Library Lindsay BGC Kawarthas “Let’s Get Physical” Space Renewal McKellar McKellar Public Library Revitalization Pembroke Tech Forward Learning Picton Youth Alumni Mentorship Program Port McNicoll Project Sseed Severn Sound Education and Engagement Shannonville Revitalizing Accessibility Smiths Falls Outfitting the Falls Food Hub Kitchen Sundridge The Sundridge Strong Public Library Technology and Makerspace Revitalization

“The communities applying for L.E.A.F 2023 funding have blown us away, pitching exceptional new ideas ranging from technology, STEM, and physical education projects to Food Hub Kitchen outfitting. We are delighted to support these meaningful projects, and we are already looking forward to enabling more great community projects in 2024.”

To learn more about the exceptional community projects being funded by the L.E.A.F. initiative and how Ontario communities can apply for the 2024 L.E.A.F. program visit thecommonwell.ca/leaf.