Ontario Shores: When It’s “Not” The Most Wonderful Time Of Year

The holidays are not so merry and bright for millions of people in Canada. Holiday depression and anxiety, along with loneliness, can mean trying days for so many at this time of year.

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is out with a Holiday Health Guide to provide coping strategies to try and ease the pain at this time of the year. Here are four tips for managing your mental health into the New Year.

Manage expectations; Don’t let the holiday hype set you up for disappointment. Be reasonable in what to expect from gatherings and celebrations. Don’t pretend to be “jolly” if you don’t truly feel it. Self-Compassion; First…it is OK not to be OK. If you have depression and anxiety, allow yourself to acknowledge that. There is also nothing wrong with treating yourself to a nice dinner or a movie rather than be alone at home. It is perfectly fine to give yourself a nice gift. Practice mindfulness; In the midst of the frenzy at the malls, stop and have a coffee. Practice some breathing exercises on the escalator. Sit on a bench and watch the rush pass you by. Family plan; If you dread facing a toxic family dynamic, take this chance to break a cycle of arguments and judgment. Keep reminding yourself that you can take control. Don’t be drawn in to negativity. Change the subject. Have a list of “safe” things to talk about. Have an escape plan if things become too uncomfortable. Go for a walk. Excuse yourself to go pick up something at the store, or say you have to take a call somewhere private.

For more tips as well as other useful resources for the holiday season go to

www.ontarioshores.ca/holidayhealth.