Seventh Driver Charged For Impaired Driving This Year By West Parry Sound OPP

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint (Feb 4, 2021 at 8 pm) of a possible impaired driver on Highway 400. Police located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

Oilime Medina-Daniel, 43 years-of-age of Copper Cliff, Ontario was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on March 4, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the seventh driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.