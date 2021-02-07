Heavy Snow Squalls From Georgian Bay Will Affect The Area Today And Tonight

Heavy snowfall amounts in the 15 to 40 cm range appear possible by Monday morning.

Snow squall warning replaces snow squall watch for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Snow squalls off of Georgian Bay are expected to develop this morning.

Winds will whip up the freshly fallen snow resulting in sudden near zero visibility in blowing snow.

Dangerous winter driving conditions are expected today and tonight, particularly along parts of highway 400 and highway 11 between Orillia and Bracebridge. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The lake effect snow will move to the north of the region by Monday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Snow squalls continue today and tonight.

Snows squalls off of Georgian Bay will continue to affect the region today and tonight with the Parry Sound to Mactier area expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow today and another 10 cm of snow tonight.

Strong westerly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up the freshly fallen snow resulting in sudden near zero visibility in blowing snow.

Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The snow squalls will weaken into flurries Monday morning as the winds diminish.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.