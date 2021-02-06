$92,600 Grant Builds A Pavilion For Community Hub

The Ryde Community Co-op is happy to announce the completion of its accessible, outdoor pavilion, which has been equipped with hydro and wi-fi. The work was made possible thanks to the organization receiving a $92,600 Capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in late 2019.

“I am pleased to see the Ryde Community Co-op taking action to create more outdoor community space,” said Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “I believe we all better understand the value of spaces such as this after this past year. I am happy to see the Ontario Trillium Foundation supporting the Co-op’s volunteers as they create an accessible space for everyone in the community.”

Thanks to this OTF grant, programs such as EarlyON, Tai Chi, seniors’ fitness classes and Ryde Wilderness Explorers will be able to move outside in a safe environment later in the year. The grant was used to hire a contractor to build the new pavilion, install lighting and build a pathway to the pavilion, ensuring better accessibility. The Ryde Community Co-op building is used by residents of all ages in the rural community.

“We are so grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for this generous grant,” said Nancy Cronin, President of the Ryde Co-op. “As an entirely volunteer-run organization, we must fundraise for improvements to this former two-room school. Since we purchased the building in 2016, our volunteers have worked with great dedication to make necessary upgrades. With the pandemic, it is more important than ever to provide safe outdoor programs that reduce social isolation, while allowing for physical distancing.”

The Ryde Community Co-op is dedicated to improving this space and ensuring that it remains accessible for its members. If you wish to enquire about using the space for a meeting or for hosting an event, please contact Judy.campbell@rydecoop.ca. For more information, please visit our website at www.rydecommunityco-op.com.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $115 million to 644 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario. www.otf.ca