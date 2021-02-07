Orillia Residents Encouraged To Stay Active At Home With WinterActive

February is WinterActive month in Orillia and the City has plenty of activities available for residents to stay active at home, including new virtual programs, events and activity boxes.

“Staying active is essential to maintaining your health. With the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, it’s now more critical than ever to find ways to remain active and connected while staying at home,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “While we’ve had to adapt our popular WinterActive programming this year, these new programs and activities provide wonderful opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities to remain active through physical and passive activities from the comfort of their home or enjoying local trails.”

Throughout February, the City is offering events such as a 5 km distance challenge, virtual toboggan races, a virtual concert, painting session, and more. All programs are free for City of Orillia residents; however, pre-registration is required for some virtual sessions. For a full listing of events, view the WinterActive calendar at orillia.ca/winteractive.

In addition to events, beginning Feb. 1, 2021, Orillia residents can register for Winter Activity Fun Boxes and Seniors at Play Boxes. Winter Activity Fun Boxes are filled with more than 20 crafts and active learning activities for children, including popular favourites such as winter slime and Cheerio bird feeders. Seniors at Play Boxes include an exercise band, art supplies, and other items to keep busy throughout the month of February.

Winter Activity Fun Boxes can be purchased online for $10 and include materials for one child. Each Seniors at Play Box is $10 and includes enough materials for one older adult (55+). Boxes are available in limited quantities and are available to residents in the City of Orillia only. Registration begins on Feb. 1 at orillia.ca/sun and registrants can select a timeslot for curbside pick-up at the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.). Pick-up dates are Feb. 8, 2021 for Winter Activity Fun Boxes and Feb. 12, 2021 for Seniors at Play Boxes.

“We are thrilled to offer residents new opportunities to remain active this winter and this year we’re focusing on keeping both your body and mind active,” said Jack Mair, Recreation Program Supervisor. “We’re eager to stay connected with our community during these cold winter months, whether it be face-to-face through our variety of virtual sessions, or through our shared social media posts and challenges.”

Details regarding WinterActive and the Winter Activity Fun and Seniors at Play boxes can be found at orillia.ca/winteractive.