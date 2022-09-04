Serious Motorcycle Collision In Oro-Medonte Township

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Oro-Medonte Township.

On September 4, 2022, around 3:15 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency services responded to a serious two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Ridge Road at Line 10 South.

The motorcycle rider was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. No other injuries reported.

Ridge Road is closed between Line 9 and Cedarbrook Crescent, and Line 10 South is closed between Highway 11 and Kennedy Avenue, while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists conduct their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Motorists are reminded to please take a second look for motorcycles and remain vigilant for vulnerable road users.