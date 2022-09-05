Female Charged With Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

On Sunday September 4th, 2022, at 4:14 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a break and enter to a home located on First Street in Gravenhurst.

Residents woke up to someone in their home. When they began looking around, they observed their kitchen screen had been cut and had been a point of entry. Moments later their vehicle returned back into the driveway after being stolen.

The Victim observed a female flee on foot. Police canvassed the area and located the suspect as well as recovering several items that were stolen from parked cars nearby. The high-end household items were located scattered down First Street in Gravenhurst. All the stolen items from vehicles were returned to the owners.

Police located and arrested 33-year-old Shannan Green of Gravenhurst with the following charges:

Break and Enter

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Theft under $5000 from Motor Vehicle x 2

Theft under $5000 X 3

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 x2

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 18, 2022 to answer to her charges.