Multiple People Charged For Theft Of Water Jugs In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is investigating the ongoing theft of large water jugs in the Gravenhurst area. Police say about 20 jugs were stolen from the Rockhaven Inn in Kilworthy overnight on August 16-17, 2022. Muskoka Springs on Bay Street in Gravenhurst also suffered a loss of roughly 50 jugs between August 24-25, 2022. The motivation behind stealing large water jugs is to cash in on the $10 bottle deposit that is refunded when they are turned in to a retailer.

Local retailers including Sobey’s and Shoppers Drug Mart have been very helpful and have called police when people have turned in multiple jugs.

Police have arrested and charged 33 year-old Shannan Green of Gravenhurst with Theft Under $5000; and 58 year-old Joyce Werney, 45 year-old Patrick Linck and 33 year-old Nathan Werney, all of Gravenhurst, each with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

These accused persons will appear in the Bracebridge Court on October 11, 2022 to answer to their charge.

Police are aware that more suspects are involved in the thefts and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.